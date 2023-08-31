Michael Harris II vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .289.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Harris II has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 109), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this season (28 of 109), with more than one RBI 10 times (9.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (37.6%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|59
|.305
|AVG
|.277
|.346
|OBP
|.326
|.494
|SLG
|.423
|19
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|36/9
|K/BB
|42/16
|8
|SB
|12
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 5.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts through 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (5.56), 47th in WHIP (1.381), and 10th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.