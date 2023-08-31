The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Elon Phoenix (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Truist Field.

Offensively, Wake Forest ranked 30th in the FBS with 443.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 88th in total defense (404.2 yards allowed per contest). On defense, Elon was a top-25 unit last season, ranking eighth-best by allowing just 308.6 yards per game. It ranked 80th on offense (350.1 yards per game).

Below in this article, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ACC Network.

Elon vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Elon vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics (2022)

Elon Wake Forest 350.1 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.3 (30th) 308.6 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.2 (97th) 136.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.4 (93rd) 213.8 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.9 (9th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Elon Stats Leaders (2022)

Matthew McKay averaged 207.6 passing yards per outing and threw 19 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 441 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

Jalen Hampton averaged 78.4 rushing yards per game and collected seven rushing touchdowns.

Bryson Daughtry averaged 62.3 receiving yards and grabbed six receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jackson Parham collected four touchdowns and had 583 receiving yards (48.6 ypg) in 2022.

Chandler Brayboy averaged 32.6 receiving yards per game on 1.7 targets per game a season ago.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders (2022)

Sam Hartman's previous season stat line: 3,701 passing yards (284.7 per game), 270-for-428 (63.1%), 38 touchdowns and 12 picks. He also rushed for 133 yards on 103 carries with one rushing TD.

Last year Justice Ellison took 170 rushing attempts for 707 yards (54.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Christian Turner ran for 516 yards on 128 carries (39.7 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

A.T. Perry reeled in 81 catches for 1,096 yards (84.3 per game) while being targeted 127 times. He also scored 11 touchdowns.

Donavon Greene also impressed receiving last season. He collected 37 receptions for 642 yards and six touchdowns. He was targeted 58 times.

Jahmal Banks grabbed 42 passes for 636 yards and nine touchdowns, putting up 48.9 yards per game last season.

