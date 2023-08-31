Campbell vs. William & Mary: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The William & Mary Tribe (0-0) will face off against their CAA-rival, the Campbell Fighting Camels (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium. The Fighting Camels will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the William & Mary vs. Campbell matchup in this article.
Campbell vs. William & Mary Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: FloSports
- City: Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium
Campbell vs. William & Mary Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|William & Mary Moneyline
|Campbell Moneyline
|BetMGM
|William & Mary (-15.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|William & Mary (-14.5)
|52.5
|-700
|+500
Campbell vs. William & Mary Betting Trends
- Campbell put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.
- The Fighting Camels covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.
- William & Mary went 7-3-1 ATS last season.
- The Tribe covered the spread twice last season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
