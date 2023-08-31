Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (87-45) clash with Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) in the series opener at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, August 31. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Dodgers have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (15-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - LAD (10-9, 5.56 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 119 games this season and won 79 (66.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Braves have gone 68-28 (70.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-3 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been victorious in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have not installed the Dodgers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

