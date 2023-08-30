Orlando Arcia vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .281 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 66th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Arcia is batting .353 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has homered in 15 games this year (13.8%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.2% of his games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|52
|.289
|AVG
|.272
|.352
|OBP
|.322
|.454
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|21
|43/17
|K/BB
|35/14
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.58 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.00), 49th in WHIP (1.467), and 53rd in K/9 (5.7).
