Austin Riley vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rockies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -133)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 26 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .277.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.
- He has homered in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven in a run in 50 games this season (38.2%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (16.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 68 of 131 games this year, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.301
|AVG
|.255
|.361
|OBP
|.315
|.547
|SLG
|.472
|32
|XBH
|26
|15
|HR
|16
|40
|RBI
|43
|70/24
|K/BB
|67/23
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.58 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.00), 49th in WHIP (1.467), and 53rd in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
