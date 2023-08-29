The Carolina Panthers at the moment have the 23rd-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Panthers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Carolina ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 350.2 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they picked up only two away wins.

Carolina was winless (0-4) when favored and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his throws, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games with the Saints.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

In 14 games, Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two TDs.

Frankie Luvu had one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +20000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

