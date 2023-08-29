Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (85-45) versus the Colorado Rockies (49-82) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on August 29.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (13-10) against the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-4).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 117 times and won 77, or 65.8%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 7-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta leads MLB with 760 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).

Braves Schedule