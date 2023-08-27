Travis d'Arnaud vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .245 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 30 of 54 games this season (55.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (14.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 35.2% of his games this season, d'Arnaud has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.209
|AVG
|.272
|.289
|OBP
|.314
|.430
|SLG
|.439
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/10
|K/BB
|31/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 28 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .235 against him this season. He has a 3.34 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 28 appearances.
