How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, August 27
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Manchester City versus Sheffield United is a game to see on a Sunday Premier League schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch Sunday's Premier League action right here. Take a look at the links below.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City
Manchester City (2-0-0) is on the road to take on Sheffield United (0-0-2) at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Manchester City (-550)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+1500)
- Draw: (+650)

Watch Burnley FC vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa (1-0-1) is on the road to face Burnley FC (0-0-1) at Turf Moor in Burnley.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Aston Villa (+110)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+240)
- Draw: (+265)

Watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC (1-1-0) journeys to match up with Newcastle United (1-0-1) at St James' Park in Newcastle.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Newcastle United (+120)
- Underdog: Liverpool FC (+200)
- Draw: (+295)

