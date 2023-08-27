Matt Olson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Matt Olson (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (131) this season while batting .272 with 68 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 86 of 128 games this season (67.2%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (28.1%).
- In 28.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has had an RBI in 60 games this year (46.9%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (23.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 75 games this season (58.6%), including 22 multi-run games (17.2%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.276
|AVG
|.268
|.381
|OBP
|.378
|.617
|SLG
|.573
|36
|XBH
|32
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|72/42
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Beck starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief 28 times this season.
- In his 28 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .235 against him. He has a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
