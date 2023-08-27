The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.515 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Ozuna will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .588 with four homers in his last games.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

In 22.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 40 games this year (35.7%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (16.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 52 .294 AVG .234 .370 OBP .305 .607 SLG .427 30 XBH 17 18 HR 10 38 RBI 30 51/26 K/BB 53/19 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings