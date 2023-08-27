The Atlanta Braves (84-44), who are trying for the series sweep, will clash with the San Francisco Giants (66-63) on Sunday, August 27 at Oracle Park, with Jared Shuster getting the nod for the Braves and Tristan Beck toeing the rubber for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Braves (-140). The total is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (4-2, 5.00 ERA) vs Beck - SF (3-2, 3.34 ERA)

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 115 times this season and won 76, or 66.1%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 67-28 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (70.5% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-2 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have won in 26, or 47.3%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.