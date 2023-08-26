Sean Murphy vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks while batting .271.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 55 of 88 games this season (62.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (22.7%).
- He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Murphy has an RBI in 34 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (47.7%), including 11 multi-run games (12.5%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.272
|AVG
|.270
|.374
|OBP
|.386
|.488
|SLG
|.561
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|35
|46/20
|K/BB
|39/20
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
