The New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) will battle the UMass Minutemen (0-0) at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on New Mexico State vs. UMass? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

When and Where is New Mexico State vs. UMass?

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Las Cruces, New Mexico
  • Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: New Mexico State 31, UMass 15
  • New Mexico State won 75% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).
  • The Aggies played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games last season. They split them 1-1.
  • Last season, UMass was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Minutemen did not win as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline last season in 10 games with those odds or longer.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies a 73.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: New Mexico State (-7)
  • Against the spread, New Mexico State went 8-5-0 last season.
  • The Aggies had two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7-point favorite or more last year.
  • UMass had five wins in 12 games against the spread last season.
  • Against the spread, as underdogs of 7 points or greater, the Minutemen went 4-6 last year.

Parlay your bets together on the New Mexico State vs. UMass matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (44.5)
  • New Mexico State played six games with more than 44.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
  • New Mexico State played in five games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 44.5 points.
  • New Mexico State and UMass combined to average 6.5 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 44.5 set for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.3 49.5 47.3
Implied Total AVG 33.4 32.2 34.4
ATS Record 8-5-0 4-2-0 4-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-7-0 3-3-0 3-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 1-1 2-3

UMass

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47 44.4 48.8
Implied Total AVG 32.5 28.4 35.4
ATS Record 5-7-0 2-3-0 3-4-0
Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-3-0 2-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-10 0-4 0-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.