Mystics vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces (30-4) will visit the Washington Mystics (15-18) after victories in three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Aces matchup.
Mystics vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-10.5)
|169
|-625
|+455
|BetMGM
|Aces (-10.5)
|168.5
|-600
|+425
|PointsBet
|Aces (-10.5)
|168.5
|-575
|+375
|Tipico
|Aces (-10.5)
|166.5
|-600
|+400
Mystics vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces are 18-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Mystics have covered 13 times in 32 games with a spread this year.
- Las Vegas has been favored by 10.5 points or more 26 times this season, and covered the spread in 14 of those games.
- Washington has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- So far this season, 19 out of the Aces' 33 games have gone over the point total.
- Mystics games have gone over the point total 13 out of 32 times this season.
