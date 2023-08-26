The Las Vegas Aces (30-4) will visit the Washington Mystics (15-18) after victories in three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Aces matchup.

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces are 18-15-0 ATS this season.

The Mystics have covered 13 times in 32 games with a spread this year.

Las Vegas has been favored by 10.5 points or more 26 times this season, and covered the spread in 14 of those games.

Washington has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

So far this season, 19 out of the Aces' 33 games have gone over the point total.

Mystics games have gone over the point total 13 out of 32 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.