The Las Vegas Aces (30-4) will visit the Washington Mystics (15-18) after victories in three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Aces matchup.

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-10.5) 169 -625 +455
BetMGM Aces (-10.5) 168.5 -600 +425
PointsBet Aces (-10.5) 168.5 -575 +375
Tipico Aces (-10.5) 166.5 -600 +400

Mystics vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 18-15-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mystics have covered 13 times in 32 games with a spread this year.
  • Las Vegas has been favored by 10.5 points or more 26 times this season, and covered the spread in 14 of those games.
  • Washington has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • So far this season, 19 out of the Aces' 33 games have gone over the point total.
  • Mystics games have gone over the point total 13 out of 32 times this season.

