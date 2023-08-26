Michael Harris II vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .287.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 14th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- In 66.3% of his games this season (69 of 104), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (22.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (9.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this season (26.0%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.305
|AVG
|.271
|.346
|OBP
|.322
|.494
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|8
|SB
|11
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without giving up a hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.