Marcell Ozuna and his .650 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (310 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants and Ryan Walker on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .529 with four homers.

Ozuna has had a hit in 76 of 111 games this season (68.5%), including multiple hits 24 times (21.6%).

He has homered in 25 games this year (22.5%), homering in 6.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.0% of his games this season, Ozuna has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.0%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 51 .294 AVG .234 .370 OBP .306 .607 SLG .431 30 XBH 17 18 HR 10 38 RBI 30 51/26 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings