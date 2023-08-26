At the end of the first round of the TOUR Championship, Keegan Bradley stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -10.

Keegan Bradley Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Bradley has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Bradley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Bradley has finished atop the leaderboard once.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Bradley has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 21 -7 265 3 17 5 6 $8.7M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

Bradley has one win in his past four starts at this event. His average finish has been 16th.

Bradley made the cut in each of his four most recent entries to this event.

Bradley finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,346 yards, 341 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Bradley will take to the 7,346-yard course this week at East Lake Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,359 yards during the past year.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the BMW Championship, which placed him in the 14th percentile of the field.

Bradley was better than 67% of the golfers at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Bradley recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Bradley had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Bradley's six birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the tournament average of 8.8.

At that most recent outing, Bradley's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.7).

Bradley finished the BMW Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Bradley finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bradley's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.