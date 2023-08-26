Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will see Ryan Walker on the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +125. The contest's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -150 +125 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games. Atlanta's past three contests have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 9.5.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 75 of the 114 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (65.8%).

Atlanta has gone 61-25 (winning 70.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 60%.

In the 127 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-57-3).

The Braves are 10-10-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 39-22 27-16 56-28 67-36 16-8

