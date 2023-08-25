Nicky Lopez vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Nicky Lopez (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .241.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in 29 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In 11 games this year (16.4%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 17 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|28
|.333
|AVG
|.233
|.391
|OBP
|.289
|.333
|SLG
|.289
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|7
|4/2
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Giants will send Webb (9-9) out for his 27th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts through 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.51), 10th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.6).
