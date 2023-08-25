The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna and his 1.118 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .264 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 43 walks.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Ozuna has recorded a hit in 75 of 110 games this season (68.2%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (25 of 110), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 39 games this season (35.5%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 50 .294 AVG .231 .370 OBP .298 .607 SLG .430 30 XBH 17 18 HR 10 38 RBI 29 51/26 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings