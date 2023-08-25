On Friday, August 25 at 10:15 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (82-44) visit the San Francisco Giants (66-61) at Oracle Park in the series opener. Spencer Strider will get the call for the Braves, while Logan Webb will take the hill for the Giants.

The Braves are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+125). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (14-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Webb - SF (9-9, 3.51 ERA)

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 113 times this season and won 74, or 65.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have a 60-25 record (winning 70.6% of their games).

Atlanta has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 26 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+180) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+220) Austin Riley 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+125) Matt Olson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

