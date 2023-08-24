Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Spencer Steer and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (10-5) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

He has 14 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 22nd start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 13th, 1.183 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Aug. 19 5.1 5 3 3 3 4 at Rockies Aug. 14 6.0 5 2 2 11 1 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 6.0 6 0 0 2 2 at Twins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 9 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 5.0 7 3 3 6 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 121 hits with 24 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.

He has a .278/.356/.505 slash line so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 125 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .272/.347/.528 slash line on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Steer has 124 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.357/.464 on the season.

Steer will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Angels Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has collected 106 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.345/.446 on the season.

Friedl has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a triple, a home run and an RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

