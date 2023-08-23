The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .279 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

Arcia has had a hit in 66 of 103 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 28 times (27.2%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (13.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 47 .293 AVG .264 .354 OBP .317 .461 SLG .420 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 29 RBI 18 42/16 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

