How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
The New York Mets and Pete Alonso take the field at Truist Park against Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 239 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .500 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .274 batting average leads MLB.
- Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (722 total).
- The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank seventh in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.276).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (12-10 with a 3.54 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Morton has 10 quality starts this season.
- Morton will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- He is trying to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run alive.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|W 6-5
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Jakob Junis
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|L 10-4
|Home
|Allan Winans
|David Peterson
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tylor Megill
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|José Quintana
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Logan Webb
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|-
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|-
|8/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Austin Gomber
|8/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Peter Lambert
