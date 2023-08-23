Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Wednesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mets (+165). The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -200 +165 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 73 of the 112 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (65.2%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Atlanta has a 32-13 record (winning 71.1% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times this season for a 67-55-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have a 10-10-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-22 38-22 27-16 54-28 66-36 15-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.