Panthers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Carolina Panthers are 23rd in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.
Panthers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Carolina Betting Insights
- Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- Panthers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Carolina was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 22nd in the (350.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers went 5-4 at home last year, but they won just twice away from home.
- When favored, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.
- The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.
Panthers Impact Players
- Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.
- Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games with the Saints.
- Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Vikings.
- On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and accumulated 466 yards (33.3 per game).
- Frankie Luvu had one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended last year.
2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 18
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|6
|October 15
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 5
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 9
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|11
|November 19
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|12
|November 26
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
