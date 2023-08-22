The Washington Mystics (15-17) face the Connecticut Sun (22-10) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Sun

Washington averages just 1.9 more points per game (81.0) than Connecticut allows (79.1).

Washington is shooting 42.7% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 43.1% Connecticut's opponents have shot this season.

The Mystics are 9-6 when they shoot higher than 43.1% from the field.

Washington shoots 33.0% from beyond the arc this season. That's only 1.8 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (31.2%).

The Mystics are 11-8 in games when the team makes more than 31.2% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Washington rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 1.9 more rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Mystics are scoring 80.0 points per contest, compared to their season average of 81.0.

Over its past 10 games, Washington is putting up 80.0 points per game, compared to its season average of 81.0.

The Mystics are sinking 7.8 three-pointers per contest in their last 10 games, which is 0.3 more than their average for the season (7.5). Likewise, they own a higher three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (33.2%) compared to their season average from downtown (33.0%).

Mystics Injuries