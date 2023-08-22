A game after posting 22 points in a 97-84 loss to the Wings, Natasha Cloud leads the Washington Mystics (15-17) at home versus the Connecticut Sun (21-10) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. It will begin at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 162.6

Mystics vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Washington has beaten the spread 13 times in 31 games.

Out of 31 Washington's games so far this season, 13 have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mystics Performance Insights

So far this year, the Mystics are scoring 81.0 points per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 82.3 points per contest (fifth-ranked).

Washington has been falling short in terms of rebounding this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in boards per game (31.9) and third-worst in rebounds allowed per game (36.1).

The Mystics have been shining in terms of turnovers this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.1).

With 7.5 threes per game, the Mystics are fifth in the WNBA. They have a 33.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Mystics are ceding 8.0 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league). They are allowing opposing teams to shoot 35.7% (ninth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Washington has taken 66.4% two-pointers and 33.6% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 74.1% are two-pointers and 25.9% are threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.