Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.381 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .989, fueled by an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .569. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- In 76.0% of his 121 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 52 multi-hit games.
- In 20.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 48 games this year (39.7%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (13.2%).
- He has scored in 62.8% of his games this season (76 of 121), with two or more runs 27 times (22.3%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.335
|AVG
|.333
|.433
|OBP
|.407
|.579
|SLG
|.560
|30
|XBH
|28
|13
|HR
|14
|36
|RBI
|37
|36/40
|K/BB
|33/26
|26
|SB
|29
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Webb (9-9) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 163 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 8 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 17th, 1.080 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
