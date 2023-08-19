The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.381 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .989, fueled by an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .569. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

In 76.0% of his 121 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 52 multi-hit games.

In 20.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 48 games this year (39.7%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (13.2%).

He has scored in 62.8% of his games this season (76 of 121), with two or more runs 27 times (22.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .335 AVG .333 .433 OBP .407 .579 SLG .560 30 XBH 28 13 HR 14 36 RBI 37 36/40 K/BB 33/26 26 SB 29

Giants Pitching Rankings