Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will meet Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth in MLB action with 171 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is second in MLB with a .463 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (699 total runs).

The Rangers' .341 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.215).

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 128 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .233 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 525 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Brewers rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.225 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (9-4) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.17 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Dunning is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Dunning will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta (9-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Peralta will look to pitch five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels W 12-0 Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers L 9-8 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers - Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Montgomery Ryne Nelson 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins - Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers L 7-1 Away Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers W 9-8 Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers - Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins - Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins - Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres - Home Freddy Peralta Michael Wacha

