On Saturday, Michael Harris II (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (4-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Giants.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .291.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 66 of 99 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (22.2%).

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (9.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this season (25 of 99), with two or more RBI eight times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 53 .327 AVG .261 .371 OBP .314 .532 SLG .399 18 XBH 15 6 HR 5 20 RBI 17 30/9 K/BB 39/15 8 SB 9

Giants Pitching Rankings