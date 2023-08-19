Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Giants on August 19, 2023
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Wilmer Flores and others when the Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 162 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 55 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .334/.420/.569 on the season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 124 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 80 walks and 108 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .271/.381/.608 so far this season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (85 total hits).
- He has a .299/.357/.535 slash line so far this season.
- Flores will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
