Today's WNBA schedule features five contests, including a matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Indiana Fever host the Washington Mystics

The Mystics hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • IND Record: 8-23
  • WAS Record: 14-16
  • IND Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.2 Opp. PPG (12th)
  • WAS Stats: 80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 81.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

  • IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.3 APG)
  • WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -3.5
  • WAS Odds to Win: -170
  • IND Odds to Win: +141
  • Total: 161 points

The Connecticut Sun face the Dallas Wings

The Wings look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • CON Record: 21-9
  • DAL Record: 16-14
  • CON Stats: 83.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.8 Opp. PPG (first)
  • DAL Stats: 86.4 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

  • CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.1 APG)
  • DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -3.5
  • CON Odds to Win: -165
  • DAL Odds to Win: +136
  • Total: 168.5 points

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Atlanta Dream take on the Chicago Sky

The Sky take to the home court of the Dream on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • ATL Record: 15-16
  • CHI Record: 12-18
  • ATL Stats: 82.3 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (10th)
  • CHI Stats: 80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

  • ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.2 APG)
  • CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -2.5
  • ATL Odds to Win: -141
  • CHI Odds to Win: +116
  • Total: 163.5 points

The Seattle Storm play the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx take to the home court of the Storm on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • SEA Record: 9-21
  • MIN Record: 14-16
  • SEA Stats: 78.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)
  • MIN Stats: 79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

  • SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)
  • MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -2
  • MIN Odds to Win: -134
  • SEA Odds to Win: +110
  • Total: 161.5 points

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Phoenix Mercury host the New York Liberty

The Liberty go on the road to face the Mercury on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • PHO Record: 9-21
  • NYL Record: 24-7
  • PHO Stats: 77.8 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
  • NYL Stats: 88.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

  • PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG)
  • NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -12.5
  • NYL Odds to Win: -1024
  • PHO Odds to Win: +652
  • Total: 164.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.