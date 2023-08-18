The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Gleyber Torres and others in this game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (8-7) will make his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.

Bello has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 4.2 9 4 4 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 6.2 6 1 1 2 2 at Mariners Aug. 1 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 26 6.0 4 3 3 4 2 at Athletics Jul. 19 4.0 5 6 6 3 2

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Torres Stats

Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI (120 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .265/.331/.433 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has put up 65 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.415/.615 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

