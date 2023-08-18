How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves head into the first of a three-game series against Patrick Bailey and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 232 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, collecting 458 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have an MLB-best .274 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (702 total, 5.9 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.278).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (13-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 139 1/3 innings pitched, with 217 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Strider has collected 14 quality starts this year.
- Strider will look to collect his 23rd game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|-
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|David Peterson
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
