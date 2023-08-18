A pair of hot hitters, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Conforto, will be on display when the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The Braves have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+180). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 65.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (70-37).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Atlanta has a 23-9 record (winning 71.9% of its games).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Atlanta has played in 120 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-52-3).

The Braves have collected a 10-10-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-20 38-22 27-15 51-27 63-35 15-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.