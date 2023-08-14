On Monday, Eddie Rosario (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .244 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

In 58.7% of his 104 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (13.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this year (27 of 104), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.5% of his games this year (38 of 104), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .246 AVG .243 .280 OBP .304 .480 SLG .414 19 XBH 18 11 HR 5 31 RBI 20 50/9 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings