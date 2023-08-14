How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 131 total home runs.
- Arizona's .419 slugging percentage is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.
- Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (549 total).
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Arizona's 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.344).
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 116 home runs.
- Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored 499 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.49) in the majors this season.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.518 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Kelly is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Kelly is seeking his 20th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Flexen (1-5) will take the mound for the Rockies, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Flexen has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.
- Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Julio Urías
|8/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-0
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Bobby Miller
|8/11/2023
|Padres
|L 10-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Blake Snell
|8/12/2023
|Padres
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/13/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Chris Flexen
|8/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|Ty Blach
|8/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Austin Gomber
|8/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Yu Darvish
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
|8/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|L 4-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/13/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Julio Urías
|8/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Merrill Kelly
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|-
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|8/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Michael Kopech
|8/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Dylan Cease
