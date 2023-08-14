Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (75-42) and the New York Yankees (60-58) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 14.

The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried (3-1) versus the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (8-6).

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-2-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 67 out of the 104 games, or 64.4%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 24-10 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (684) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule