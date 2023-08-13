The Chicago Sky (12-17) head into a road matchup with Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (13-16) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

Washington fell to Las Vegas 113-89 in its last game. Cloud led the way with 21 points and six assists, followed by Tianna Hawkins with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Chicago enters this matchup having lost to New York in their last game 89-73. They were led by Alanna Smith (19 PTS, 50 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Marina Mabrey (12 PTS, 2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT).

Mystics vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-140 to win)

Mystics (-140 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+115 to win)

Sky (+115 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-2.5)

Mystics (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics Season Stats

With 80.8 points per game on offense, the Mystics are sixth in the WNBA. At the other end, they give up 82.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

In terms of rebounding, Washington is getting outplayed at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in boards (32.1 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.1 per contest).

The Mystics are averaging 18.9 dimes per game, which ranks them eighth in the WNBA in 2023.

Washington is dominating in terms of turnovers, as it ranks third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (14.9 per contest).

This year, the Mystics are draining 7.3 treys per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 32.5% (eighth-ranked) from three-point land.

With 7.9 treys conceded per game, Washington ranks ninth in the WNBA. It is allowing a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks ninth in the league.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Mystics' offense has been much better at home, where they score 84.7 points per game, compared to road games, where they record 77.1 per game. On defense, they have been tougher in home games, where they give up 79.9 points per game, versus road games, where they let their opponents to score 84.1 per game.

In home games, Washington averages the exact number of rebounds as on the road (32.1), while it allows its opponents to pull down 1.1 fewer boards in home games than in road games (35.5 at home, 36.6 on the road).

On average, the Mystics assist on more shots at home than on the road (19.3 at home, 18.5 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, Washington is turning the ball over less in home games (11.9 per game) than away (12.9), but is forcing more turnovers at home (15.4 per game) compared to on the road (14.4).

The Mystics make 1.1 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (6.8). They also shoot a better percentage at home (34.9% in home games compared to 30.3% on the road).

This year, Washington is averaging 8.3 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.6 on the road (while conceding 35.4% shooting from distance in home games compared to 35.6% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have won 12 of the 18 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Mystics have a 12-5 record (winning 70.6% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Against the spread, Washington is 12-16-0 this season.

Washington has an ATS record of 8-9 as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mystics a 58.3% chance to win.

