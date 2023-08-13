Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .282 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on August 13 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 14 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks while batting .240.
- He ranks 110th in batting average, 108th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Ozuna enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .261.
- Ozuna has recorded a hit in 66 of 100 games this season (66.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.0%).
- In 21.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 34 games this year (34.0%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.249
|AVG
|.231
|.322
|OBP
|.299
|.508
|SLG
|.429
|21
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|26
|47/20
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
