The Carolina Panthers at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Carolina ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 22nd with 350.2 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they had just two away wins.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (168.9 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 17 games for the Saints.

Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Vikings.

In 17 games, Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (27.4 per game) and two TDs.

As a playmaker on defense, Frankie Luvu registered 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 Texans - +20000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

