The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 118 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .271 with 65 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

In 35 games this season, he has homered (30.4%, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish).

Olson has driven home a run in 56 games this season (48.7%), including more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 14 occasions..

In 58.3% of his games this season (67 of 115), he has scored, and in 21 of those games (18.3%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .288 AVG .254 .389 OBP .370 .679 SLG .558 36 XBH 29 23 HR 19 56 RBI 49 61/35 K/BB 69/40 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings