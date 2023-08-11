On Friday, Orlando Arcia (.706 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Pirates.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .301 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Arcia is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

In 63 of 92 games this year (68.5%) Arcia has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).

Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (14.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.5% of his games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 of 92 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .317 AVG .284 .374 OBP .339 .494 SLG .451 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 25 RBI 18 34/13 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings