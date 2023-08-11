The Las Vegas Aces (25-3) look to build on a 13-game home winning run when hosting the Washington Mystics (13-15) on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Aces

Washington puts up an average of 80.5 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 79.8 Las Vegas gives up to opponents.

The Mystics are 8-6 when they shoot better than 42.6% from the field.

Washington shoots 32.2% from three-point distance this season. That's just 1.8 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.0%).

The Mystics are 6-5 in games when the team hits more than 34.0% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas and Washington rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 2.8 more rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Mystics are putting up 80.1 points per contest, 0.4 fewer points than their season average (80.5).

Over their last 10 games, the Mystics are draining 7.3 threes per game, 0.1 more than their season average (7.2). They also sport a higher three-point percentage over their last 10 games (32.3%) compared to their season average (32.2%).

Mystics Injuries