The Washington Mystics (13-14) will visit the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) after dropping seven road games in a row. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Mercury are 9-17-0 ATS this season.

The Mystics have put together a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Phoenix has been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Washington is 4-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Mercury games have hit the over 11 out of 26 times this season.

So far this season, 10 out of the Mystics' 26 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

