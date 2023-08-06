Tallon Griekspoor (No. 37 ranking) will meet Daniel Evans (No. 30) in the final of the Citi Open on Sunday, August 6.

Griekspoor is favored (-120) to take home the title against Evans (+100).

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, August 6

Sunday, August 6 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 54.5% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Daniel Evans -120 Odds to Win Match +100 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 50.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.5

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Griekspoor took down Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Evans advanced to the finals by beating No. 20-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 on Saturday.

Through 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Griekspoor has played 25.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.

Griekspoor has played 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 30 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Evans has played 45 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.0% of the games. He averages 24.5 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Evans has played 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.6 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set while winning 51.0% of games.

In the lone match between Griekspoor and Evans dating back to 2015, in the European Open Round of 32, Evans won 6-3, 6-4.

Evans and Griekspoor have squared off in two total sets, with Evans securing two of them and Griekspoor zero.

Evans has beaten Griekspoor in 12 of 19 total games between them, good for a 63.2% winning percentage.

In their one match against each other, Griekspoor and Evans are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets.

