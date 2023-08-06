Player prop bet options for Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lynn Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (7-9) for his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 22 starts, Lynn has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 6.32 ERA ranks 65th, 1.429 WHIP ranks 59th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Aug. 1 7.0 5 3 3 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 4.2 7 7 7 5 2 at Twins Jul. 21 6.2 8 9 6 6 3 at Braves Jul. 15 5.1 6 4 4 6 3 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 7.0 1 0 0 11 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 148 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a .339/.416/.592 slash line on the season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Padres Aug. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 3-for-5 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 1 5 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has collected 116 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.388/.576 so far this year.

Betts takes a 12-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with five doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 72 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .279/.424/.531 so far this year.

Soto will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with a double, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Aug. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Rockies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

